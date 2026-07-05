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Home / World / Baloch delegation seeks UN intervention over Dr Mahrang Baloch's life sentence

Baloch delegation seeks UN intervention over Dr Mahrang Baloch's life sentence

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ANI
Updated At : 03:03 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], July 5 (ANI): A delegation representing the Baloch National Movement (BNM) and its human rights wing, Paank, has appealed to the United Nations to intervene over the life imprisonment of Dr Mahrang Baloch, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, during a meeting in Geneva with Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, the delegation raised concerns over what it described as the systematic targeting of Baloch women human rights defenders.

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The representatives said women activists in Balochistan continue to face intimidation, harassment, and restrictions for their advocacy work.

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The delegation maintained that the sentence imposed on Dr Mahrang Baloch was intended to silence peaceful voices demanding justice and accountability.

It urged the UN human rights expert to press for her immediate release, stressing that criminalising non-violent activism undermines fundamental rights and civic freedoms.

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The delegation characterised the verdict as part of a broader pattern of pressure on Baloch civil society.

In addition to seeking international attention for Dr Mahrang Baloch's case, the delegation called for stronger UN engagement to safeguard women working in the field of human rights in Balochistan, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The delegation comprised Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement; Foreign Secretary Faheem Baloch; Niaz Zehri; Hakeem Wadela; and Jamal Baloch, Media Coordinator of Paank.

They presented their concerns directly to the UN Special Rapporteur, urging the international community to closely monitor developments related to human rights in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, in which some victims are eventually released, while others face prolonged detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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