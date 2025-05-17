Baloch families decry secret night burials by Pakistani forces, denounce violation of religious, cultural rights

Turbat [Balochistan] May 17 (ANI): Three young men, who were allegedly killed earlier this month during a confrontation with Pakistani forces, were reportedly buried in secrecy at night by security personnel without their families' knowledge or involvement, The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported.

The deceased individuals were quietly laid to rest in Turbat's Taleemi Chowk cemetery under the cover of night, lacking proper Islamic funeral rites or shrouds (kafan). Authorities purportedly prevented family members from attending the burial or conducting traditional last rites, as reported by TBP.

Family members voiced their profound sorrow, claiming they were left in uncertainty for three days by police and relevant officials, who provided no meaningful assistance. They further alleged that the burial was carried out in a way that ignored religious and cultural customs, resulting in significant emotional distress for the families, TBP indicated.

In response to the authorities' refusal to return the bodies, a considerable group of women, children, and other citizens organised a sit-in on the main highway. The protesters demanded that the bodies be returned for appropriate burials. Despite the widespread public outcry, the bodies were not given, forcing the families to ultimately conduct absentee funeral prayers, as highlighted by TBP.

"Police authorities are not permitting exhumation or final religious rites. For the last three days, the families have been left waiting without any support. The bodies were interred without shrouds or proper rites," families stated, as quoted by TBP.

The Balochistan region continues to experience a troubling trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face prolonged detention or fall victim to targeted killings. These fundamental rights violations have contributed to rising insecurity and distrust among locals.

The ongoing anxiety regarding arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability persists in destabilising Balochistan, hindering efforts to achieve peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

