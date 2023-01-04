Baloch leader booked for cop's killing during stir

ANI

Balochistan, January 3

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Baloch leader Hidayatur Rehman on Monday for murder, attempt to murder and provocation of the people for violence and other charges as recently a police constable was killed in firing by a mob during violent protests in Gwadar, Geo TV reported.

The home minister of Balochistan, Ziaullah Langove ordered the filing of the FIR on December 28 over the killing of a constable during a protest.