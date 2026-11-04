Baloch Liberation Army announces leadership transition, transfers power to Senior Command Council

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has announced a leadership transition, with Bashir Zeb Baloch stepping down as its commander-in-chief and all administrative, military and policymaking powers being transferred to its Senior Command Council, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, TBP reported that the decision was taken during a joint meeting of the organisation's highest bodies on October 16, where commanders unanimously approved the leadership transition to give fresh momentum to its activities.

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According to the report, the Senior Command Council, which the BLA describes as its highest governing body, will oversee the transition process. The organisation said a new commander-in-chief would be announced "soon" after the remaining stages of the selection process are completed, although no specific timeline was provided.

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Bashir Zeb Baloch, a former chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad) from Nushki, had succeeded Aslam Baloch, who was killed in a suicide attack in December 2018.

As cited by TBP, the BLA said the leadership transition was based on principles established by Aslam Baloch during the organisation's restructuring in 2018, which it claimed had brought an end to hereditary politics and lifelong leadership.

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"No matter how influential, prominent or high-ranking a commander may be in this movement, no individual can remain Commander-in-Chief for life," the statement said.

The BLA spokesperson reportedly said that a formal leadership transfer procedure had been incorporated into the organisation's constitution to establish a mechanism for a change of command.

Describing the move as a peaceful and constitutional transfer, the organisation claimed that the transition had taken place "without any internal fragmentation, breakdown or conflict".

The BLA also characterised the development as the first such leadership transition within a Baloch armed organisation, arguing that the absence of established succession mechanisms had contributed to internal divisions in the past.

"History bears witness that only those movements achieve sustainable and lasting success that operate through self-sustaining constitutional institutions rather than relying on individual personalities," the statement said.

According to TBP, the organisation further claimed that the decision had received the "complete and unconditional endorsement and support" of all its operational fronts, regional and camp commanders, and specialised units.

Jeeyand Baloch reportedly maintained that the leadership change would not affect the organisation's military strategy, field operations or chain of command. He added that its attacks against Pakistani forces would continue.

"Our operations across all fronts will continue without interruption," the spokesperson said, as quoted by TBP. (ANI)

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