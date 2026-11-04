Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Baloch Liberation Army announces leadership transition, transfers power to Senior Command Council

Baloch Liberation Army announces leadership transition, transfers power to Senior Command Council

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:57 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has announced a leadership transition, with Bashir Zeb Baloch stepping down as its commander-in-chief and all administrative, military and policymaking powers being transferred to its Senior Command Council, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Citing a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, TBP reported that the decision was taken during a joint meeting of the organisation's highest bodies on October 16, where commanders unanimously approved the leadership transition to give fresh momentum to its activities.

Advertisement

According to the report, the Senior Command Council, which the BLA describes as its highest governing body, will oversee the transition process. The organisation said a new commander-in-chief would be announced "soon" after the remaining stages of the selection process are completed, although no specific timeline was provided.

Advertisement

Bashir Zeb Baloch, a former chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad) from Nushki, had succeeded Aslam Baloch, who was killed in a suicide attack in December 2018.

As cited by TBP, the BLA said the leadership transition was based on principles established by Aslam Baloch during the organisation's restructuring in 2018, which it claimed had brought an end to hereditary politics and lifelong leadership.

Advertisement

"No matter how influential, prominent or high-ranking a commander may be in this movement, no individual can remain Commander-in-Chief for life," the statement said.

The BLA spokesperson reportedly said that a formal leadership transfer procedure had been incorporated into the organisation's constitution to establish a mechanism for a change of command.

Describing the move as a peaceful and constitutional transfer, the organisation claimed that the transition had taken place "without any internal fragmentation, breakdown or conflict".

The BLA also characterised the development as the first such leadership transition within a Baloch armed organisation, arguing that the absence of established succession mechanisms had contributed to internal divisions in the past.

"History bears witness that only those movements achieve sustainable and lasting success that operate through self-sustaining constitutional institutions rather than relying on individual personalities," the statement said.

According to TBP, the organisation further claimed that the decision had received the "complete and unconditional endorsement and support" of all its operational fronts, regional and camp commanders, and specialised units.

Jeeyand Baloch reportedly maintained that the leadership change would not affect the organisation's military strategy, field operations or chain of command. He added that its attacks against Pakistani forces would continue.

"Our operations across all fronts will continue without interruption," the spokesperson said, as quoted by TBP. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts