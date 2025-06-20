DT
Home / World / Baloch Liberation Army takes responsibility for deadly attacks on Pakistani forces

Baloch Liberation Army takes responsibility for deadly attacks on Pakistani forces

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], June 20 (ANI): The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has asserted responsibility for various attacks directed at Pakistani military forces in Hoshab and Kolwah regions. The group claims that these operations incorporated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and confrontations, reportedly resulting in the deaths of five Pakistani army members.

In another incident, the BLA announced the capture and later execution of an alleged Military Intelligence (MI) agent named Khizir. They stated that Khizir was apprehended in Zehri, Khuzdar, and executed following a trial conducted by the "Baloch National Court," after allegedly confessing to his intelligence-gathering activities in various districts during his interrogation.

Additionally, another "pro-independence" Baloch insurgent group, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), has taken credit for two distinct attacks. The first involved a hand grenade strike aimed at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Khuzdar. The second incident took place near Habib Hotel in Wadh, where a truck carrying precious stones from Dalbandin to Karachi was attacked. The explosion affected the truck's engine and tires, but no casualties have been reported thus far.

Previously, BLA fighters conducted five separate assaults on the Pakistani army in Zamuran and Panjgur, leading to the deaths of four Pakistani army personnel. During these operations, the army's surveillance equipment was disabled, while BLA fighter Riaz, also known as Aman, was reported killed, according to a statement from Jeeyand Baloch, the BLA spokesperson.

Earlier, Allah Nazar Baloch, the head of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), had accused the Pakistani military of fabricating and promoting the narrative regarding ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-F) to undermine nationalist movements by exploiting religious sentiments, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Nazar alleged that the ideological basis of ISIS-K is a constructed narrative orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing. He stated that the intent is to sway public opinion against national liberation movements by wrongly labelling them as proxies for foreign entities, according to TBP. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

