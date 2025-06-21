DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Baloch medical student detained by Pak security forces, family calls for release: Report

Baloch medical student detained by Pak security forces, family calls for release: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): A 25-year-old student from Balochistan is said to have faced enforced disappearance following his apprehension by security forces in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

Shayan Mengal, a student at the Federal Medical College, was reportedly detained by Pakistani security officials on June 18 near the Islamabad Toll Plaza. He comes from Qaziabad in the Nushki district of Balochistan and is the child of notable tribal elder Haji Amir Hamza Mengal.

As per The Balochistan Post, no legal documentation was provided during his arrest, and no justification for his detention was given by the authorities. Family members stated that they visited various police stations and governmental offices to search of him, but no agency has acknowledged taking him into custody.

Advertisement

The family has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to intervene and secure Shayan's immediate release.

This incident occurs at a time when the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has reported more cases of Baloch individuals going missing, with two additional families providing testimonies to the organisation this week.

Advertisement

Syed Anas Shah, a college student from Kalat, is reported to have been detained on June 13 while travelling with his relatives. His brother, Syed Umair Shah, stated that their vehicle was halted at Khadkucha in Mastung by agents from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and other authorities. Anas was taken away "for investigation" and there is no information about him since then.

In another incident, Suhail Ahmed, a shopkeeper from Kharan who rents out audio equipment for weddings, was allegedly seized by CTD agents from Qilla Chowk Bazaar on the night of June 12. His family claimed he was taken without a warrant and remains missing more than a week later, The Balochistan Post reported.

VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch denounced what he characterised as "extra-constitutional arrests," urging the government to act swiftly. He said, "These enforced disappearances are tearing families apart and causing them enduring psychological anguish." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts