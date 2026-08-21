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Home / World / Baloch National Movement holds protest in Netherlands, demands probe into Surab airstrikes

Baloch National Movement holds protest in Netherlands, demands probe into Surab airstrikes

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ANI
Updated At : 12:13 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 21 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest demonstration and rally in the Netherlands, condemning the reported Pakistan Air Force airstrikes in Surab, also known as Gidar, in Balochistan. BNM said the attacks resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and urged the international community to take immediate notice of the incident.

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As reported by BNM, members Latif Baloch, Shay Jami and Asa Bijjar, addressing the gathering, described the Surab incident as a serious humanitarian tragedy.

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They alleged that the human rights situation in Balochistan is deteriorating and criticised what they termed international silence over threats to civilian lives.

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According to the report, BNM representatives called on the United Nations, European Union and international human rights organisations to launch an independent and transparent investigation into the reported airstrikes and establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The Baloch National Movement also urged Dutch civil society, political representatives and European governments to take greater note of alleged human rights violations in Balochistan and support families affected by the violence.

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The protesters said BNM would continue its awareness campaign across the Netherlands and other European countries, calling for greater protection of civilians, accountability and restoration of human rights in Balochistan.

The Baloch National Movement was founded in 1987, initially emerging from the Baloch National Youth Movement formed by members of the Baloch Students Organisation.

According to BNM, the organisation later evolved into a political movement advocating Baloch national rights and, since 2009, has formally pursued the objective of an independent Balochistan.

The protest comes amid longstanding tensions in Balochistan, where rights groups have reported enforced disappearances, killings, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on civilian movement.

Activists have also alleged that families searching for missing relatives face prolonged uncertainty and limited access to information about their whereabouts.

The situation has contributed to growing concerns over the safety of civilians and the shrinking space for political dissent and peaceful activism in the region.

Baloch groups have repeatedly called for greater transparency, accountability and independent investigations into alleged human rights violations, while urging international organisations to pay closer attention to developments in the province. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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