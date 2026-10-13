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Home / World / Baloch rights protest in Germany exposes Pakistan’s growing human rights concerns

Baloch rights protest in Germany exposes Pakistan’s growing human rights concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 03:25 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Hannover [Germany], October 13 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a rally in Hannover, Germany, to protest against human rights violations, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and military operations in Balochistan, urging the international community to hold Pakistani authorities accountable.

In a post shared on X, BNM stated that demonstrators marched from the city's central Kröpcke area through the streets to the Lower Saxony State Parliament.

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The protesters raised slogans and distributed informational leaflets to draw public attention to the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan.

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The demonstrators called for independent investigations into alleged abuses, accountability for those responsible and effective international intervention to safeguard the Baloch people's right to self-determination.

The rally was addressed by BNM activists Asif Baloch and Aqib Baloch, alongside Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) representatives Saeed Momand and Fazal Meena Khel.

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The speakers highlighted allegations of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, torture and civilian casualties, stressing the need for greater cooperation between Baloch and Pashtun communities in their struggle for rights and justice.

Referring to reports published by Paank, the BNM's human rights wing, the speakers raised concerns over the reported killings of Peer Jan, Shoaib Baloch, Hafiz Mudassir, Wazir Ahmed and Jasim in Panjgur in August 2026.

They demanded independent investigations into civilian deaths, including casualties allegedly caused by military airstrikes and drone attacks.

The speakers also urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take notice of the reported incidents and ensure that allegations of abuses are investigated impartially and those found responsible are held accountable.

The BNM reiterated that the Baloch people should have the freedom to determine their political future, arguing that the conflict cannot be resolved through military force alone.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually being released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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