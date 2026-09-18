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Home / World / Baloch student Imran Ali’s death requires independent probe, claims Baloch Yakjehti Committee 

Baloch student Imran Ali’s death requires independent probe, claims Baloch Yakjehti Committee 

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ANI
Updated At : 04:22 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], September 18 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has raised concerns over the alleged enforced disappearance and subsequent death of 20-year-old Baloch student Imran Ali, calling for a prompt, independent and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

As mentioned in a BYC post on X, Imran Ali, son of Aslam and a resident of Zamuran in Kech, was allegedly forcibly disappeared from Quetta on August 27, 2025. According to the post, Imran had travelled to Quetta for his education and was living in a rented room in A-One City when personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly took him away.

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The BYC said that following his disappearance, Imran’s family had appealed for his release, stating that if he had committed any offence, he should be produced before a court and given a fair trial. However, according to the committee’s post, his whereabouts remained unknown for nearly a year.

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As cited by the BYC post on X, authorities disclosed on August 6, 2026, that Imran had been killed in May. The committee said his family had not been informed about his death and that his remains were buried without their knowledge.

The BYC further claimed that individuals who were subsequently released from detention had confirmed seeing Imran in custody. Authorities have reportedly maintained that Imran was killed in an armed encounter.

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Given the circumstances surrounding his prior disappearance and alleged detention, the BYC said the circumstances of his death require a prompt, independent and impartial investigation, including forensic examination.

According to the BYC’s post, Imran’s remains were brought to Civil Hospital Quetta and were buried without proper identification or notification to his family. The committee said the circumstances of his death must also be established.

The BYC further cited concerns raised by UN experts over what it described as Imran Ali’s enforced disappearance, torture and extrajudicial killing. According to the post, the UN experts called for an independent investigation, accountability for those responsible and the dignified return of his remains to his family.

As mentioned by the BYC, the UN experts also warned that Imran’s case reflects what they described as a wider and escalating pattern of unlawful detention, torture, enforced disappearance and extrajudicial killing of Baloch people in Balochistan.

The BYC called for sustained international scrutiny, saying Imran Ali’s family deserves the full truth about what happened to him. The committee also urged the international community and human rights organisations to demand accountability and ensure that cases of enforced disappearance and custodial death do not remain without justice. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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