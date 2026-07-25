Baloch student leader reportedly detained by Pakistani forces in Quetta raid

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 25 (ANI): The central chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO), Jihand Baloch, was detained during a late-night raid at his residence in Quetta, while more than 20 people were reportedly taken into custody in separate operations in Kalat district, The Balochistan Post reported.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the BSO said Pakistani forces raided Jihand Baloch's home in Quetta's Hudda area and took him to an undisclosed location.

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The organisation described him as the head of a student political group engaged in democratic political activities and alleged that he had previously been subjected to enforced disappearance on two occasions, The Balochistan Post reported.

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The BSO called for his immediate production before a court and demanded his unconditional release, The Balochistan Post reported.

As reported by The Balochistan Post, Jihand Baloch's wife said personnel from Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) entered their home at around 11 pm, allegedly harassed the family at gunpoint, assaulted the children and took her husband away.

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She said the family had received no information regarding his whereabouts since the detention.

She urged the authorities to produce him before a court if any charges existed against him and asked that the family be informed of his condition and location if he was being held in official custody, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a separate development, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani security forces conducted raids across several areas of Mangochar tehsil in Kalat district, where residents were allegedly subjected to physical abuse and more than 20 people were detained.

The identities and whereabouts of those detained were not immediately known.

According to The Balochistan Post, the raids were carried out amid ongoing military operations and movement restrictions in parts of Kalat and neighbouring Mastung district.

The report further stated that a day earlier, Pakistani forces had allegedly detained five people, including a woman and three children, in Mastung, while a curfew remained in force in the Khadkocha area.

The Balochistan Post also reported that security operations were continuing in other parts of Mastung and Kalat, and that a resident was reportedly killed in Khuzdar after shelling by Pakistani forces struck a populated area. (ANI)

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