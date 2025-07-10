Baloch students targeted in capital: Pakistan expands crackdown beyond Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Reports of enforced disappearances continue to emerge, with three new cases involving Baloch youth allegedly taken by Pakistani security forces, deepening fears of an intensifying crackdown on dissent and student activism in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In Islamabad, a Baloch student identified as Saeed, son of Ubaidullah, from Panjgur district, has reportedly gone missing after being detained by individuals in plain clothes at the Islamabad Toll Plaza. Saeed was a fifth-semester student of Defence and Strategic Studies at Quaid-e-Azam University. According to The Balochistan Post, the Baloch Students Council in Islamabad confirmed the incident and described it as part of a disturbing pattern targeting Baloch students in the federal capital.

The Baloch Students Council in Islamabad has announced the occurrence, indicating that Saeed's vanishing is part of a troubling pattern of Baloch students facing targeting in the federal capital. The council has called upon fellow students, human rights advocates, organisations, and concerned individuals to speak up for Saeed's prompt and safe return.

In another case, a minor named Ajman, son of Ameenullah, was reportedly picked up by security forces from Gwadar around 9 PM, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The family has appealed for his immediate release and is fearful for his safety, The Balochistan Post reported.

Similarly, Sameer, son of Abdul Karim, was allegedly taken into custody earlier this week from the Panwan area of Jewani tehsil, Gwadar. His family has also received no information about his condition or location, The Balochistan Post stated.

Human rights activists claim that 2025 has seen a sharp rise in enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Many families reportedly stay silent due to threats of retaliation. While the Pakistani state denies involvement, civil society groups and The Balochistan Post continue to document a pattern of enforced disappearances, especially targeting students and activists. (ANI)

