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Home / World / Baloch Voice for Justice alleges enforced disappearances, drone attack during curfew in Zehri

Baloch Voice for Justice alleges enforced disappearances, drone attack during curfew in Zehri

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ANI
Updated At : 01:02 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Balochistan], September 4 (ANI): Balochistan-based rights group Baloch Voice for Justice has alleged enforced disappearances, intensified military operations and a drone attack on civilians in Zehri amid a prolonged curfew, calling for an independent investigation into the reported incidents.

In a post on X, the group said it “strongly condemns reports of intensified military operations, enforced disappearances, and a drone attack on civilians in Zehri, Balochistan,” alleging that the curfew has remained in place for several months.

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According to the group, Pakistani security forces allegedly detained 25 local residents from Sunni, Zehri, during the curfew and subsequently subjected them to enforced disappearance. It further claimed that military operations were being conducted in several parts of the Zehri area.

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Baloch Voice for Justice also alleged that a woman who had gone to collect water was killed in a quadcopter attack allegedly carried out by Pakistani forces. Two other people, including another woman, were reportedly injured in the incident, the group said.

The rights group acknowledged that the identities and current condition of those reportedly killed or injured could not be independently verified.

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It further claimed that mobile phone services had been suspended across Zehri amid the curfew, restricting communication with residents and making it difficult to verify reports concerning those allegedly detained, missing, killed or injured.

Calling the reported incidents a serious human rights concern, Baloch Voice for Justice said, “Targeting civilians, subjecting people to enforced disappearance, and restricting access to information and communication raise serious human rights concerns and require urgent, independent investigation.”

The group urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to investigate the allegations and seek information about the whereabouts and safety of those reported missing.

It also called on Pakistani authorities to ensure accountability for any violations committed by security forces, provide information about detained or missing residents and ensure the protection of civilians in accordance with international human rights law.

Baloch Voice for Justice further demanded an immediate end to what it described as abuses against civilians in Zehri and urged the international community to take note of the reported violations in Balochistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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