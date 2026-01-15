DT
Baloch woman reported missing after alleged detention by Pakistani security forces

Baloch woman reported missing after alleged detention by Pakistani security forces

ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): A new case of alleged enforced disappearance has emerged from Balochistan, as another Baloch woman was reportedly picked up by Pakistani security forces in Hub Chowki, further intensifying public outrage over the increasing number of women who have gone missing under similar circumstances.

The woman, identified as Fatima, wife of Noroz Islam and originally from Panjgur, was taken from her residence in Akram Colony, Hub, and transferred to an undisclosed location, according to The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the family members stated that the authorities have neither disclosed the motive behind her detention nor provided any information regarding her whereabouts.

The disappearance has deeply unsettled the family, especially given that Fatima's husband, Noroz Islam, has reportedly endured three earlier episodes of enforced disappearance. Relatives describe their prolonged ordeal as a cycle of relentless psychological and institutional pressure.

This incident mirrors a troubling pattern that has emerged across Hub Chowki in recent months. On November 22 and again in December 2025, two other women, identified as Nasreena Baloch, daughter of Dilawar from Awaran, and another woman named Hajra, were also allegedly abducted by Pakistani forces.

Both cases remain unresolved, leaving families in prolonged uncertainty. These disappearances were also highlighted earlier by The Balochistan Post.

A recently released report by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) records at least 12 cases of enforced disappearances involving Baloch women and girls during 2025 across various districts.

The BYC argues that these cases demonstrate a systematic and coordinated trend, rather than isolated episodes, signalling a growing use of enforced disappearance as a form of collective punishment and intimidation.

Human rights defenders say the escalating pattern, particularly the detention of women linked to previously disappeared men, marks a dangerous shift, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

