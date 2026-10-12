DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pakistani forces of deadly drone strike in Mastung

Baloch Yakjehti Committee accuses Pakistani forces of deadly drone strike in Mastung

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:55 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani security forces of endangering civilian lives in Balochistan after a drone strike and a separate incident of Frontier Corps (FC) firing left four men injured in Mastung. The committee demanded independent investigations, accountability and an end to attacks on civilian areas, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC stated that two men sustained serious injuries when a drone reportedly struck outside a house in the Khadkocha area of Mastung on October 9. The injured were identified as Javed Hammad and Allah Bakhsh.

Advertisement

The committee said the use of drones and fighter jets in populated areas raised serious concerns about civilian safety, fundamental rights and human dignity. It stated that residential neighbourhoods must not become battlefields and stressed that no military or political justification could outweigh the protection of innocent lives.

Advertisement

The BYC questioned how long Balochistan's residents would continue to endure violence, insecurity and fear. It called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilian settlements, justice for the injured and impartial inquiries to identify those responsible.

In a separate statement, the BYC reported that two young men from Paringabad were critically wounded in alleged FC firing near Zakir Hotel on Mastung's Singar Bypass on October 4, shortly before sunset.

Advertisement

The injured were identified as Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Zahir. The committee alleged that the FC had converted Zakir Hotel into a checkpoint after shutting it down approximately a month earlier, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

It further claimed that 12 shops, a block factory, a tile factory and other nearby businesses had been closed, depriving dozens of families of their livelihoods. Describing the worsening situation, the BYC cited reports of bodies dumped along roadsides, orchards destroyed, families displaced, drone attacks and shootings, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts