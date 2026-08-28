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Home / World / Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleges enforced disappearances target political activism in Balochistan

Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleges enforced disappearances target political activism in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 03:23 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Quetta [Pakistan], August 28 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has alleged that enforced disappearances and State violence continue to be used as tools to suppress political activism in Pakistan's Balochistan province, citing the case of political activist Meeraj.

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In a post shared on social media platform X, BYC claimed that political workers and activists in Balochistan have faced intimidation, psychological pressure and enforced disappearances for more than two decades.

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The organisation alleged that such actions have created a climate of fear, discouraging people from participating in political activities or raising concerns related to rights and governance.

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According to the post, BYC argued that politics in Balochistan has increasingly become associated with "disappearance, psychological torture and repression" rather than democratic engagement.

The group alleged that activists advocating for basic human rights and political rights are often targeted through enforced disappearances or other forms of retaliation.

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The organisation specifically highlighted the case of Meeraj, whom it said was allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance on August 27, 2025.

BYC described Meeraj as a representative of many young Baloch political activists who, according to the group, have faced state action for their political activities.

BYC further claimed that the continued use of enforced disappearances has had a significant impact on the collective psyche of the Baloch people, fostering fear and limiting public participation in political processes.

The group asserted that political engagement should not be treated as a crime and called for an end to what it described as the targeting of political workers.

The post called on political organisations and leaders to resist what BYC described as growing state repression in Balochistan and to stand in solidarity with individuals and families affected by alleged enforced disappearances and human rights violations.

According to the post, BYC alleged that Pakistan's policies in Balochistan have created an environment where political activity is increasingly linked to enforced disappearances, psychological trauma and repression rather than democratic participation.

The group claimed that Baloch activists advocating for basic human and political rights are frequently subjected to enforced disappearances, intimidation and other forms of retaliation aimed at silencing dissent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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