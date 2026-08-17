Baloch Yakjehti Committee backs Balochistan National Party protests, alleges state repression

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has announced its full support for protests across Balochistan organised by the Balochistan National Party against what it described as the August 13 bombing by Pakistani jet aircraft in Sorab and Gwadar.

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In a direct statement, the committee said, "We announce our full support for the protests taking place across Balochistan, organised by the Balochistan National Party, against the bombing by Pakistani jet aircraft in Sorab and Gwadar."

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The BYC said the protests were also against the alleged deaths of Baloch civilians, stating, "We support the BNP's call for protests against the martyrdom of Baloch women, children, and elders, and against state barbarism."

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The committee further declared, "The ongoing state oppression and barbarism in Balochistan has reached its peak, where remaining silent is tantamount to accepting oppression."

Calling for wider public participation, the BYC appealed to the Baloch population to join the BNP-led demonstrations and take their concerns to international bodies. It said, "We appeal to the Baloch nation to fully participate in the Balochistan National Party's call for protests and to raise their collective voice to those international organisations that can hold Pakistan accountable for these actions."

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In an earlier post, the committee alleged that Pakistan has ruled over Balochistan for seven decades and claimed that the state has sought to maintain control through what it called "continuous oppression".

The BYC described the alleged violence as a wider humanitarian crisis, saying, "The Baloch genocide is not merely an internal issue of Balochistan but a global humanitarian tragedy." It further alleged that, under the pretext of security, "curfews, military operations, enforced disappearances, and mass killings have become routine in various areas of Balochistan."

The committee claimed that many such incidents receive little or no place in Pakistan's state media narrative, while ordinary Baloch people continue to witness and experience the alleged conditions.

The BYC also rejected what it described as state policies that endanger civilians, particularly women and children, stating, "We reject every state policy that endangers the lives of Baloch children, women, and ordinary citizens and dismisses their deaths as mere collateral damage."

The committee maintained that lasting peace, in its view, cannot be achieved without addressing what it calls the root causes of the conflict. (ANI)

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