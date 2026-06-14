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Home / World / Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands accountability for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands accountability for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

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ANI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has called for impartial investigations into the deaths of two young Baloch men in separate incidents in Panjgur and Washuk districts, alleging a continuing pattern of violence and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. BYC has urged authorities and international bodies to ensure accountability and justice for the victims, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the BYC stated that 28-year-old Noshad Ahmed, a resident of Tasp in Panjgur and son of Jameel Ahmed, was killed on June 1 while travelling along Chedagi Road. BYC alleged that armed men linked to a "state-backed death squad" opened fire on him from a car. The attack reportedly occurred between the evening prayer hours, and Noshad died at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

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The BYC stated that Noshad Ahmed lived with his family in Tasp and that his killing had caused profound grief among relatives and friends. The committee further argued that the public nature of the shooting had heightened fear and insecurity among residents, reflecting what it described as an ongoing climate of violence in the region.

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In a separate case, 18-year-old businessman Irshad Alam, son of Alam Khan and a resident of Bidrang in Gresha Naal, was found dead in the Basima area of Washuk on June 8. The BYC claimed that Irshad had been forcibly disappeared on April 30 and remained missing for several weeks despite repeated efforts by his family to locate him. According to BYC, the discovery of his body confirmed the family's fears, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The BYC condemned both incidents as serious human rights violations and demanded transparent investigations, prosecution of those responsible, and justice for the victims' families. The committee also appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organisations to take urgent notice of alleged enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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