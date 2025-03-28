Baloch Yakjehti Committee reports arrest of two Baloch activists by Pak security forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Thursday announced that security forces arrested two Baloch activists - Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch at Gaddani Cross while returning from the Uthal protest and said that Pakistan's "relentless targeting of women activists proves its desperation to crush the resistance."

In a post on X, BYC stated, "Two of our female activists Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch Arrested by security forces. The crackdown on Baloch activists continues. Today, two female activists, Mahzaib Baloch and Fozia Baloch, were arrested by security forces at Gaddani Cross while returning from the Uthal protest."

It further said, "The state's relentless targeting of women activists proves its desperation to crush the resistance. But Balochistan stands firm--every arrest only strengthens our resolve. No to Oppression, No to Pakistan's Tyranny!"

The BYC stated that the state's focus on arresting female activists reflects its growing anxiety, but they assured that Balochistan remains resolute, The Balochistan Post reported. They declared, "Each arrest only strengthens our determination. We will not tolerate oppression! We oppose Pakistan's oppression!," The Balochistan Post reported.

Recently, Pakistani security forces arrested several Baloch leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, and Lala Wahab, during a protest in Quetta. The activists condemned the violent crackdown on a peaceful Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) demonstration, where Pakistani forces opened fire.

The attack resulted in three fatalities and left several others injured. The activists strongly criticized the excessive use of force against peaceful protesters, highlighting the ongoing repression faced by the Baloch people and their continued fight for justice and rights in the region.

Activists in Balochistan have regularly organized protests and campaigns to raise awareness about the region's marginalization. In response, authorities have launched harsh crackdowns, often leading to the arrest of Baloch leaders and activists.

The region has faced severe human rights violations, including killings, sexual violence, and forced displacement. Despite its vast natural resources, local communities see minimal benefits.

On March 26, United Nations experts called for the release of detained Baloch activists and the cessation of its crackdown on peaceful protesters, according to the United Nations Human Rights Special Procedures press release.

In a press release, the experts said, "We have been monitoring with growing concern reports of alleged arrests and enforced disappearances of Baloch activists over the past number of months, and the violent incidents in the past few days have significantly increased our concerns."

The experts expressed concern about an escalating series of actions by the Pakistan police against the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). These actions intensified after a terrorist attack by Baloch separatists on a passenger train on 11 March 2025, after which several prominent Baloch human rights defenders from the BYC were allegedly arrested by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department or forcibly disappeared.

According to the release, experts have voiced deep concern for the welfare of those detained, including Mahrang and Sammi Deen Baloch, and have urged the Pakistani authorities to release all detained activists immediately. They also called for an end to the use of counter-terrorism laws to target human rights defenders and demanded clarity on the fate of those who have disappeared. (ANI)

