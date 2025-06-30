Balochistan [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported the extrajudicial killing of 21-year-old Zeeshan Baloch, a resident of Khudabadan, Panjgur, just hours after state-backed death squads forcibly abducted him. Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC stated that Zeeshan was abducted from Football Chowk, Panjgur, at approximately 8:00 PM on June 29, 2025.

Zeeshan was the son of Zaheer Ahmed, who has been forcibly disappeared since April 13, 2015, and remains missing. BYC noted that Zeeshan had grown up in the shadow of his father's disappearance and symbolised a new generation of Baloch youth affected by the systematic repression of Pakistani authorities.

In response to his abduction, Zeeshan's family staged a sit-in protest along the CPEC road in Panjgur, demanding his immediate release and expressing deep concern over his safety. However, just hours later, at around 9:00 AM on June 30, the family received tragic news: Zeeshan's bullet-riddled body had been discovered near Surdu Ghareeb Nawaz Hotel.

According to BYC, Zeeshan's body bore multiple gunshot wounds, consistent with targeted extrajudicial execution.

BYC added that Zeeshan's killing fits into a wider pattern of state-sponsored violence in Balochistan, where young men, especially those connected to previously disappeared individuals, are systematically targeted by military-backed operatives.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee strongly condemned the killing and held the Pakistan Army and its affiliated death squads directly responsible. "We urge international human rights organisations to intervene immediately and take notice of these escalating war crimes," BYC stated.

Balochistan has long been plagued by human rights abuses, marked by ongoing violence involving separatist groups, a heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic neglect.

The region remains under intense militarised repression, with local populations continually demanding constitutional rights, justice, and respect for human dignity. The recent extrajudicial killing of the young man Zeeshan Baloch, reported by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), highlights the persistent struggle faced by the Baloch people.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the broader crisis in Balochistan, where the fight for basic rights and accountability continues amid systematic oppression. (ANI)

