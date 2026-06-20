DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Balochistan authorities criticised as jailed BYC leaders continue protest inside prison

Balochistan authorities criticised as jailed BYC leaders continue protest inside prison

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:43 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 20 (ANI): Detained leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) have continued their sit-in protest inside Huda Jail in Quetta for the sixth consecutive day, challenging what they describe as an opaque and unjust judicial process.

Advertisement

The protest opposes the authorities' decision to conduct court proceedings via a "faceless trial" system rather than in an open court, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

According to The Balochistan Post, among those participating in the prison protest are BYC chief organiser Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi and several others, all of whom have remained in custody since March 2025. The detainees rejected the new trial format, arguing that public hearings are a fundamental constitutional and legal right guaranteed to every accused person.

Advertisement

In a video statement, Mahrang Baloch's sister alleged that the Prosecutor General of Balochistan intervened during a court hearing and pressured the presiding judge, claiming to represent the provincial Home Department. She stated that shortly afterwards, the court shifted the proceedings to a faceless format with daily hearings.

The new arrangement places judges, prosecutors, witnesses, defence lawyers and accused individuals in separate locations connected only through video links. Family members and legal representatives have expressed concern that they are unable to verify the identity or location of witnesses, while legal applications are reportedly not being processed through normal channels.

Advertisement

The families of the detained leaders have also complained about restrictions on meetings with prisoners. Mahrang's sister stated that relatives and supporters may stage public demonstrations if access to the detainees is continued to be denied, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, the prison sit-in was accompanied by a three-day online awareness campaign involving political activists, students, lawyers, human rights advocates and members of civil society. The campaign highlighted concerns over the absence of open-court proceedings, limited legal access and restrictions on family visits, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts