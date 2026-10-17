DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Balochistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises alarm over enforced disappearances as nineteen-year-old student missing for six months 

Balochistan: Baloch Yakjehti Committee raises alarm over enforced disappearances as nineteen-year-old student missing for six months 

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:40 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 17 (ANI): A 19-year-old female student has reportedly been missing for more than six months in Balochistan, prompting concerns over the safety of Baloch women and girls. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused an armed group, described as a “death squad”, of involvement in her disappearance, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the missing student, Laiba Sattar, daughter of Abdul Sattar, is pursuing her FSc studies. The BYC said she went missing at around 9 pm on March 29, 2026, in Kalat district. Her whereabouts remain unknown, raising questions about the protection of civilians and accountability for alleged disappearances in the region.

Advertisement

Baloch rights activists frequently use the term “death squads” for armed groups they allege operate with the support or protection of Pakistani state institutions and target civilians, political activists and human rights defenders. Laiba’s case comes amid repeated reports of women and children detained or disappearing across Balochistan. In July, three women from the same family, identified as Rafia Bibi, Tania and Javeria, were reportedly detained by Pakistani forces at the Lak Pass checkpoint while travelling from Kalat to Quetta.

Advertisement

They returned home on August 6 after remaining missing for a week. In a separate incident on August 19, Frontier Corps (FC) and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel allegedly detained two women and two children during a raid in Quetta’s Gashkori Town.

The women were identified as Umaira and Najma, while the children were an eight-year-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl. The Baloch Women Forum condemned the incident, alleging that the family members were denied contact with relatives and demanding their immediate and safe recovery, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Advertisement

Human rights figures further highlight the scale of the problem. The BYC documented 507 alleged enforced disappearances across Balochistan between January and June 2026, including 16 women, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts