Balochistan bleeds again as rights group alleges custodial killings by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly condemned the alleged killing of three Baloch men in Kech and Panjgur, accusing Pakistani security forces and affiliated armed groups of continuing a cycle of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions across Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, 55-year-old Khuda Peer Muhammad Baloch, son of Haji Abdullah Rasheed and a well-known farmer from Dambani Syahgesi in Zamuran, Kech, was reportedly detained during an early morning raid conducted by Frontier Corps personnel on May 2. The BYC alleged that security personnel entered the family home around 4:30 am, physically assaulted family members and took Khuda Peer Muhammad into custody along with his son, 25-year-old Abdullah Baloch, who worked as a driver.

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BYC stated that Khuda Peer Muhammad had previously spoken publicly against the burning and demolition of civilian houses in the region and had warned FC officials against carrying out such operations in the area. Hours after their detention, the bodies of both father and son were allegedly discovered near an FC camp, a development the BYC described as a "targeted custodial killing."

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In another incident, 26-year-old Ayaz Baloch, a government school employee from Tasp in Panjgur, was reportedly shot dead near his residence in Nokabad on April 30. The BYC blamed what it called a state-backed "death squad" for the attack. The committee argued that these incidents are part of a broader campaign involving enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions and violence against Baloch civilians, including women, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The group urged international human rights organisations to intervene and investigate the worsening human rights situation in the province. The BYC questioned the silence of the international community, stating that despite Balochistan's vast natural wealth, its people continue to endure repression, insecurity and political neglect, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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