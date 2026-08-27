Balochistan: BYC raises alarm over enforced disappearances, evictions in Shadi Kor

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a prominent Baloch rights organization, has accused Pakistani security forces of carrying out enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and forced evictions in the Shadi Kor area of Balochistan, affecting thousands of residents.

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According to a statement posted by the BYC on social media platform X, personnel from the Pakistani Army and Military Intelligence (MI) allegedly rounded up residents of Shadi Kor on May 5, detaining a large number of men and subjecting them to violence and degrading treatment. The organization claimed that around 40 individuals were forcibly disappeared and transferred to a military camp near the Shadi Kor Dam. While some detainees were later released, several others reportedly remain missing after being moved to locations including Pasni and Gwadar.

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The BYC further alleged that authorities imposed restrictions on movement and access to essential supplies, creating severe hardships for local residents. According to the group, people returning with food and rations were turned back at checkpoints, while road blockades limited access to basic necessities.

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The statement also referred to the death of Sardal, son of Sher Khan, who had allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance months earlier. BYC claimed that his body was later recovered in Pasni, while another individual detained alongside him was subsequently released.

The organization said that on July 9 and 10, local residents were ordered to vacate the area and were threatened with the destruction of their homes if they failed to comply. As a result, nearly 5,000 people were reportedly forced to leave their homes, farmland, and livelihoods. Many displaced families are now living in temporary shelters in Pasni, Ormara, Turbat, and surrounding areas.

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Describing the events as part of a broader campaign of repression against the Baloch population, BYC called on international human rights organizations, United Nations bodies, and the global community to investigate the allegations and press for an end to enforced disappearances, movement restrictions, and forced evictions in Balochistan. (ANI)

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