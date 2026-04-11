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Home / World / Balochistan: Drone strike by Pakistani forces raises civilian casualty concerns amid ongoing military operations

Balochistan: Drone strike by Pakistani forces raises civilian casualty concerns amid ongoing military operations

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ANI
Updated At : 12:05 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): A reported quadcopter drone strike in Balochistan's Mastung district has allegedly resulted in the death of a young man and injuries to several women, intensifying concerns over civilian safety during ongoing military operations.

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The incident occurred in the Kardigap area, where security forces are said to be conducting operations following recent attacks attributed to Baloch armed groups, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, local sources stated that the strike targeted a residential property in Gargina, Killi Musa Khan. The victim, identified as Abdul Samad, son of Abdul Wahid Sarparah, sustained severe injuries in the attack.

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He was reportedly being transported to Quetta for urgent medical treatment, but succumbed to his wounds on the way. Several women present inside the house were also injured in the strike and were shifted to nearby medical facilities, with some later referred to Quetta for advanced care.

The incident comes at a time of heightened military activity in Mastung, where Pakistani forces have intensified operations in response to recent militant attacks that reportedly claimed the lives of security personnel. While authorities have consistently maintained that such operations are aimed at targeting militants, allegations of civilian harm continue to surface from affected areas.

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There has been no official confirmation from Pakistani authorities regarding the reported drone strike. However, rights organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), have repeatedly expressed concern over the increasing reports of civilian casualties linked to such operations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Similar claims have emerged in the past from districts like Khuzdar, where previous military actions allegedly resulted in the deaths and injuries of non-combatants, including women and children. These recurring incidents have raised serious questions about the conduct and accountability of security operations in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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