Balochistan erupts as 20 killed in Pakistan army strike

Protests erupted in Surab on Tuesday after reports emerged that a Pakistani military airstrike in the Gidar Goandhan area had killed more than 20 persons and injured at least 16 others, according to The Balochistan Post.

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The aerial attack was reportedly carried out on Tuesday and resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children. Locals and the police transported the injured and bodies of those killed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Surab, where the wounded were undergoing treatment. Some residents claimed that the actual number of fatalities could be higher than the figures reported initially.

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At the time of the report, the Pakistani military or security authorities had not issued any official statement confirming the incident or the reported casualties.

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In the aftermath of the attack, relatives of the victims and locals placed the bodies on the N-25 Quetta-Karachi highway at Surab’s main square and launched a sit-in protest. The demonstration brought traffic on the highway to a standstill, leading to long lines of vehicles on both sides of the road. Protesters said they would continue the sit-in until their demands were met.