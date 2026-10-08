Balochistan families accuse Pakistani forces of rising abductions

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): A 32-year-old driver, Munir Ahmed, has allegedly been forcibly disappeared from his home in Naal area of Khuzdar district, highlighting continuing concerns over enforced disappearances in Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Munir was taken from his residence at around 9 pm on October 2 by an armed group that his family described as a state-backed “death squad.” His whereabouts remain unknown, according to relatives. The latest case has added to growing concerns among Baloch families over the fate of people who allegedly disappear after being taken away by armed personnel or unidentified groups. In a separate development, Rasheed Baloch, son of Qadir Bakhsh, returned home on September 27 after remaining missing for nearly a month.

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Rasheed had allegedly been taken from Shadi Kaur in Pasni, Gwadar district, on August 30. No details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding his return. Enforced disappearances have remained one of the most contentious human rights issues in Balochistan. Families and rights organisations have repeatedly alleged that Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies detain people without due process and keep them in undisclosed locations.

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The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) documented 87 alleged cases of enforced disappearance across the province during August 2026. The cases reportedly included eight women and 17 teenagers, highlighting concerns that the issue affects civilians across different age groups, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) Human Rights Department has also raised concerns over delays in reporting disappearance cases. Its semi-annual report stated that several cases were recorded weeks or even months after the alleged incidents because families were reportedly threatened or pressured against approaching journalists and rights organisations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students, and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process. (ANI)

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