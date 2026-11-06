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Home / World / Balochistan human rights record exposed at UN as Baloch National Movement demands accountability

Balochistan human rights record exposed at UN as Baloch National Movement demands accountability

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ANI
Updated At : 12:32 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], November 6 (ANI): Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has urged the United Nations to hold Pakistan accountable for systematic human rights violations in Balochistan, calling for an independent mechanism to investigate abuses and monitor the situation in the region.

During Pakistan’s second periodic review before the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), Dr Naseem Baloch met committee members Michael Windfuhr and Julieta Rossi and highlighted enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, collective punishment and the denial of fundamental economic, social and cultural rights to the Baloch population.

He called on the UN to establish a dedicated monitoring and investigative mechanism for Balochistan and provide the Baloch people with a formal platform to directly present their concerns before international institutions.

Explaining the consequences of enforced disappearances, he said thousands of families had suffered as a result of the practice. The disappearances have deprived households of their primary earners, disrupted children's education and pushed entire families into poverty.

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He also raised concerns over the imprisonment of Baloch rights defenders, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and other leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). He further cited the sentences handed down to Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha, as examples of the punishment faced by individuals advocating peaceful resistance and Baloch rights.

Referring to Articles 1, 11, 12 and 13 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), Dr Naseem stated that the Baloch people were being denied their rights to self-determination, natural resources, adequate living standards, healthcare and education.

"How can Pakistan claim compliance while these rights are being denied in Balochistan?" he questioned, adding that the Baloch people were demanding justice, accountability and their fundamental rights rather than sympathy.

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Balochistan also featured prominently during the formal review, with Rossi repeatedly questioning Pakistan's delegation about the situation in the region. Windfuhr also raised related concerns. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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