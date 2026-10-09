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Home / World / Balochistan judge reported missing while travelling from Quetta to Panjgur

Balochistan judge reported missing while travelling from Quetta to Panjgur

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ANI
Updated At : 08:25 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 9 (ANI): An additional sessions judge in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province has reportedly gone missing while travelling from Quetta to Panjgur, prompting concerns from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), which has urged authorities to locate him safely and inform his family about developments.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the HRCP said Judge Asadullah Raisani left Quetta for Panjgur on October 6, 2026, but contact with him was lost while he was travelling through Surab. The rights body described the situation as a matter requiring urgent attention, given the security challenges in Balochistan.

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The HRCP called on authorities to establish Raisani’s whereabouts, keep his family informed and take all necessary measures to ensure his safe recovery. It stressed that the reported disappearance must be treated with the utmost urgency.

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According to The Balochistan Post, Raisani was travelling in his private vehicle accompanied by his bodyguard when he went missing. Local sources said he left Quetta in the morning but did not reach Panjgur. His last reported mobile phone contact was in the Kalghali area, after which he could no longer be reached.

Efforts were reportedly underway to trace the judge, while his family members and colleagues expressed concern over his disappearance. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and his whereabouts remained unclear in the reports available.

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The incident comes amid reports of other disappearances involving government and police officials in Balochistan, a province that has faced a prolonged security crisis involving militant violence, insurgency and allegations of enforced disappearances.

The Balochistan Post also reported that Manguchar Police Station Station House Officer Ali Asghar Nechari went missing on Tuesday after leaving the police station with his bodyguard, Salman, for a routine patrol in Kalat. Nechari later returned home, according to the report.

The two incidents have drawn attention to security concerns affecting public officials in the province. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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