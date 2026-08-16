Balochistan: Khuzdar continues to remain under lockdown

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 16 (ANI): The Khuzdar police administration has denied reports circulating on social media claiming that the lockdown in the city has been lifted, stating that restrictions will remain in force until further notice, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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As cited in TBP's report, the police administration described reports claiming that the lockdown had been lifted as "completely baseless and false".

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Authorities said the lockdown would continue every day from 8 pm to 10 am until further orders.

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The administration has urged traders and residents in Khuzdar to cooperate with authorities and strictly comply with the restrictions imposed in the city.

According to the TBP report, the measures were introduced in recent days as part of security arrangements across Balochistan. Residents were instructed to close their shops at designated times and remain indoors during the restricted hours.

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Authorities have said the restrictions are being imposed due to security concerns.

Similar restrictions have also been reported in several other districts of Balochistan. Curfews were imposed in Surab, Kalat, Mastung and Nushki, with markets ordered to remain closed and residents instructed not to leave their homes during evening hours.

In Turbat and Quetta, authorities imposed Section 144, which also included a ban on pillion riding.

Meanwhile, mobile phone and internet services were suspended across Balochistan during Pakistan's national day events on August 14.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to face concerns over enforced disappearances, with some individuals reportedly being released while others remain in prolonged detention or are allegedly subjected to targeted killings. Such incidents have contributed to growing insecurity and mistrust among sections of the local population.

The continued allegations of arbitrary arrests and concerns over accountability have further contributed to instability in the region, undermining efforts aimed at promoting peace, justice and public confidence in state institutions.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern over enforced disappearances in Balochistan, identifying the issue as one of Pakistan's most contentious and unresolved human rights challenges. Families of missing individuals continue to call for transparency and information regarding the whereabouts and status of their loved ones. (ANI)

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