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Home / World / Balochistan killings raise questions over Pakistan’s record on enforced disappearances

Balochistan killings raise questions over Pakistan’s record on enforced disappearances

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ANI
Updated At : 01:55 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): The bodies of two men previously reported missing after their alleged detention by Pakistani security forces have been discovered in Balochistan’s Kech district, while another family has renewed its demand for justice over a disappearance dating back to 2015, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the bodies were recovered from the Saloi Kaur area of Buleda and identified as Yasir and Mehran.

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Reports said both victims bore signs of torture, raising fresh concerns over alleged custodial killings in the region. Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the deaths and called for an independent investigation.

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The organisation said Yasir, a 19-year-old student from Minaz, Buleda, was allegedly taken from his home by Frontier Corps personnel on March 2, 2026.

Mehran was reportedly detained during a raid on his residence on November 16, 2025, and transferred to a military camp, the organisation said.

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Paank called for accountability and an investigation into the alleged involvement of security personnel.

Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the 6,394th consecutive day on Tuesday.

Relatives of Abdul Rehman Marri joined the demonstration, seeking information about his whereabouts and demanding his safe recovery.

According to his family, Marri was forcibly disappeared from New Kahan in Quetta’s Hazarganji area on January 13, 2015. They said he had never been presented before a court and that they had received no information about his fate.

The family appealed to senior authorities to intervene, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch urged the authorities to recover Marri and other missing individuals, stressing that anyone accused of a crime must be produced before a court and dealt with under the law, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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