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Home / World / Balochistan Liberation Front claims killing of MI captain and SSG personnel in Operation Almas

Balochistan Liberation Front claims killing of MI captain and SSG personnel in Operation Almas

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ANI
Updated At : 03:47 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed that its fighters killed a Military Intelligence (MI) captain and several personnel of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) during its ongoing Operation Almas, alleging that Pakistani security forces have suffered significant human and material losses at multiple locations.

In a press release issued by its spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, the BLF stated that the operation was continuing on several fronts with what it described as “full intensity and success”. The BLF claimed that Pakistani forces had been forced to retreat following clashes in different areas.

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According to the statement, BLF fighters also overran the main camp of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and hoisted the organisation’s flag at Gwadar Zero Point. The group described the development as evidence of its advances during the ongoing operation.

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The BLF further claimed that its fighters had taken control of the Muzhani police station, seizing official weapons and military equipment from the facility. It alleged that one police official was killed during the confrontation.

In a separate incident at Gubd, the group said its fighters attacked a convoy of Pakistani security forces, destroying an army vehicle and killing or injuring several personnel travelling in it. The statement also claimed that the police checkpoint at Gubd Cross had come under the control of BLF fighters.

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The organisation said Operation Almas remained underway across multiple locations and that further details would be released to the media after its conclusion. It added that a comprehensive account of the operation and the final casualty figures would be made public subsequently.

The BLF claimed responsibility for the attacks described in the statement.

Pakistan continues to face serious allegations over enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, particularly in regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly raised concerns about missing activists, students and political workers allegedly taken by security agencies without legal process. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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