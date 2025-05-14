DT
PT
Home / World / 'Balochistan not Pakistan': Baloch leader declares independence from Pakistan, seeks support from India and global community

ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM May 14, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): Baloch representative Mir Yar Baloch on Wednesday declared independence from Pakistan, citing decades of violence, enforced disappearances, and human rights violations in the region.

In a post on X, he said the people of Balochistan have given their "national verdict" and that the world must no longer stay silent.

"Tum Maroge Hum Neklengy, Hum Nasal Bachany Nekly Hain, Aao Hamara Sath Do. Baloch people across Pakistan Occupied Balochistan are up on streets and this is their national verdict that Balochistan Is Not Pakistan and world can't be a silent spectator any more," he said.

https://x.com/miryar_baloch/status/1922595396099944845

He also urged Indian citizens, especially media, YouTubers, and intellectuals, to avoid calling Balochs "Pakistan's own people."

"Baloch Narrative!! Dear Indians patriot media, the YouTube comrades, the intellectuals fighting to defend Bharat are suggested not to refer to Balochs as 'Pakistan's Own People.' We are not Pakistani, we are Balochistani. Pakistan's own people are the Punjabi who never faced air bombings, enforced disappearances and genocide," the Baloch leader said,

Mir Yar Baloch also expressed full support for India's stand on Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). He urged the international community to pressure Pakistan to vacate the region.

Mir Yar said, "14 May 2025- Balochistan fully supports the India decision of asking Pakistan to vacate PoK. The international community must urge Pakistan to immediately leave PoK to avoid another humiliation of surrender on its 93,000 army personnel in Dhaka. India is capable of defeating Pakistan army and if Pakistan didn't pay any heed then the only Pakistani greedy army generals must be held responsible for bloodshed because Islamabad is using PoK people as human shields."

He also called for recognition and support from India and the global community for Balochistan's independence.

https://x.com/miryar_baloch/status/1922537075112313229

According to Mir Yar Baloch, the world must not accept Pakistan's narrative on Balochistan, which, he said, was forcibly annexed with the involvement of foreign powers.

Balochistan has long witnessed serious human rights violations. These include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and silencing of dissent. Both Pakistani security forces and armed groups have been accused of abuses.

Civilians often suffer in the ongoing conflict, with little media access or legal accountability. While international concern has grown, meaningful intervention remains lacking. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

