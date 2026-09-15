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Home / World / Balochistan: Pakistani aircraft reportedly conduct airstrikes in Kalat

Balochistan: Pakistani aircraft reportedly conduct airstrikes in Kalat

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ANI
Updated At : 04:28 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan], September 15 (ANI): Pakistani military aircraft reportedly conducted airstrikes at two locations in Kalat on Monday, a day after a drone targeted a vehicle in Manguchar. Helicopter shelling and quadcopter attacks were also reported from several parts of the district, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

A jet aircraft reportedly carried out an airstrike in the Chappar area of Kalat. A powerful blast was heard in the area, although there was no immediate information about casualties or the extent of damage. Another explosion was reported in areas near Took and Dasht-e-Goran. While the exact location of the blast could not immediately be confirmed, jet aircraft were reportedly seen flying over the area around the time of the explosion.

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On Sunday, a drone reportedly targeted a vehicle in Manguchar. Details regarding possible casualties or damage were not immediately available.

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Separately, gunship helicopters allegedly shelled Rudeenjo and nearby areas for several hours on Sunday. Quadcopter attacks were also reported from the region. Communication disruptions and movement restrictions in the affected areas have made it difficult to independently verify the reports or obtain comprehensive information about possible casualties and damage, as cited by TBP.

The reported attacks come amid a series of military operations and aerial strikes across Balochistan in recent weeks, with several incidents leading to allegations of civilian casualties.

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On September 10, four civilians were reportedly killed and several others injured after Frontier Corps personnel allegedly opened fire on a wedding gathering in Wadh, Khuzdar. Seven-year-old Shahzaib was among those injured, TBP reported.

Earlier, on August 21, four orchard workers were reportedly killed and three others wounded in a suspected drone strike in the Gaith area of Khadkocha, Mastung.

On August 12, more than 20 people, including women and children, were reportedly killed or injured in Gidar Goandhan, Surab, following what TBP described as a Pakistani airstrike on residential areas.

Pakistan’s military rejected that account, stating that militants preparing a vehicle-borne explosive device were killed when it detonated prematurely. The military further said that subsequent explosions resulted in civilian casualties.

However, residents and rights groups have rejected the military’s version of events and maintained that the casualties were caused by an airstrike, as cited by TBP. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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