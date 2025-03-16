DT
Home / World / Balochistan: Pakistani forces 'abduct' two Baloch students in Quetta

Balochistan: Pakistani forces 'abduct' two Baloch students in Quetta

ANI
Updated At : 10:52 PM Mar 16, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): Pakistani authorities and intelligence agencies have allegedly been involved in the forced disappearance of two Baloch students in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, as reported by Balochistan Post.

Reports indicate that Faheem Ahmed, son of Saeed Ahmed, and Khadim Ali, son of Ali Ahmed, both students in the FSC (intermediate) program, were reportedly taken by Pakistani forces and intelligence personnel from the Samungli Road area of Quetta around 1 AM on the night between Friday and Saturday, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The sudden disappearance of the students has raised alarm among human rights activists and the Baloch community.

In response to the 'abduction', the families of the two students have blocked the Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Johan Cross Bazaar in Mangochar and are staging a sit-in. As a result, hundreds of vehicles and passengers have been stranded on both sides of the road, the Balochistan Post reported.

The families claim that when the protestors resisted, Frontier Corps (FC) forces attempted to disperse the sit-in, detaining another protester, Qudratullah, who was also reportedly forcibly disappeared.

The protesters have vowed to continue their demonstration until their relatives are recovered. In another similar case, Salman, a farmer from Mastung, allegedly forcibly disappeared two days ago while traveling back from Mangochar to Mastung after meeting a friend.

According to the Balochistan Post, Aqil Jaleel, a resident of Panjgur Washbod, was released after being forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces last week, following a four-day protest by his family.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have become a frequent issue, with both forced abductions and extrajudicial killings increasing this year, further escalating fear among locals. Human rights organizations continue to demand an end to such practices, calling on Pakistani authorities to ensure justice and accountability, but incidents of disappearances remain ongoing, leaving families in a state of anxiety and uncertainty. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

