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Home / World / Balochistan parties raise concerns over worsening security, reject force-based approach

Balochistan parties raise concerns over worsening security, reject force-based approach

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Balochistan [Pakistan] September 13 (ANI): A multi-party conference (MPC) involving representatives of several political parties in Balochistan has voiced serious concern over the province’s worsening security, political and economic situation, calling for dialogue instead of the continued use of force, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the conference was held under the chairmanship of National Party President and former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch. Political leaders reviewed the overall situation in the province, with particular attention to the worsening law and order conditions.

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The participants expressed concern that the security situation had continued to worsen over time, while authorities had allegedly failed to adopt meaningful and effective measures to address Balochistan’s growing constitutional, economic and security-related problems.

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The conference was attended by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Balochistan chief Senator Maulana Abdul Wasey, Awami National Party Balochistan President Asghar Khan Achakzai, Pashtunkhwa National Awami Party provincial president Nasrullah Zairay, and other representatives of political parties. Discussions covered a broad range of provincial issues, including the worsening law and order situation, difficulties faced by ordinary citizens, the controversial Mines and Minerals Bill, control over Balochistan’s natural resources, political and democratic rights, and the province’s economic challenges.

The participants also considered forming a joint political strategy based on consultation and consensus. Such an approach, they said, could enable political parties to collectively respond to the province’s mounting challenges and defend Balochistan’s interests.

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The leaders observed that many longstanding issues had remained unresolved despite years of political discussion, contributing to the present instability. They stated that continued reliance on force could not provide a lasting solution to the province’s problems, as highlighted by Dawn.

The participants instead called for efforts to rebuild public confidence in state institutions through meaningful political engagement. They emphasised the need for dialogue involving legitimate and representative political leadership that enjoys the trust of the people, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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