Balochistan: Protests against enforced disappearances escalate in Mastung, Panjgur

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): Protests against enforced disappearances persist across Balochistan, with ongoing sit-ins in Mastung's Kardgap area for the past eight days and another protest in Panjgur entering its second day, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

The Kardgap protest intensified as demonstrators blocked train services, causing a complete halt to railway operations.

According to Balochistan Post, a delegation from the district administration, headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mastung Manan Tareen, tried to negotiate with the families of the disappeared. However, the talks broke down as the families demanded the immediate release of all individuals allegedly abducted by Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies. They also called for an end to extrajudicial killings in fake encounters.

Advertisement

The protesters vowed to continue their sit-in until all ten missing individuals were recovered. They also requested that senior officials visit the protest site, with the administration promising to comply.

In Panjgur, a protest continues at 14 Chowk Saraduk, where residents of Washbod are demanding the release of Aqil Jaleel, who was forcibly disappeared. The roadblock has left hundreds of travelers stranded, creating long vehicle queues. Aqil's family, leading the protest, has pledged to persist in their demonstration until his safe return.

Advertisement

Protesters emphasized their commitment to continuing the sit-in until Aqil is found. Stranded passengers and bus drivers traveling between Quetta and Karachi voiced frustration over the road closure, especially during Ramadan, and urged the district administration to engage with the demonstrators.

The Balochistan Post reported that the Kardgap sit-in has now entered its ninth day, with Baloch Yakjehti Committee Leader Mahrang Baloch and other key figures joining the protest today. Speaking to the crowd, they stressed that enforced disappearances jeopardize the survival of the Baloch people and that the community must unite against this oppression. They asserted that the state cannot silence the Baloch through such tactics, as the mothers and sisters of the disappeared remain steadfast in their resistance. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)