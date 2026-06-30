Balochistan public healthcare in crisis as doctors' protest enters 21st day

Balochistan [Pakistan] June 30 (ANI) Thousands of patients across Balochistan continued to suffer as outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals remained shut due to an ongoing strike by doctors protesting the acid attack on a female colleague.

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The prolonged suspension of OPD services has left many people, particularly women, children, and elderly patients, without access to routine medical care, exposing growing shortcomings in the provincial government's handling of the crisis, as reported by Dawn.

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According to Dawn, the protest, jointly led by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Quetta Zone and the Young Doctors Association (YDA), has now entered its 21st day. Although emergency wards, inpatient services, operation theatres, and dialysis units are still functioning, thousands of patients seeking consultations and follow-up treatment have been forced to return home without medical assistance.

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In a statement, the PMA Quetta Zone voiced serious concern over what it described as the government's failure to make meaningful progress in investigating the acid attack. The association said that despite nearly three weeks having passed since the incident, authorities had failed to identify those responsible or adequately respond to the demands raised by the medical community.

The PMA reiterated its call for a transparent and impartial judicial inquiry into the attack. It also demanded the removal of the provincial health secretary and the medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Quetta until the investigation is completed, arguing that their continued presence could influence the inquiry.

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The association further criticised disciplinary proceedings initiated against more than 30 senior doctors and health officials, calling the measures unjust and disrespectful to the medical profession, as highlighted by Dawn.

As the standoff continues, the PMA has scheduled a general body meeting at Civil Hospital Quetta to determine its next course of action. Options under consideration reportedly include expanding the protest movement and organising a long march to Islamabad.

The PMA has appealed to the Balochistan chief minister, chief secretary, provincial health minister, and the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court to intervene immediately, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

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