Balochistan reportedly sees 15 body recoveries in one week amid disappearance claims

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): As many as 15 bodies have reportedly been recovered or handed over to relatives across Balochistan within a week, with several of the deceased allegedly having been subjected to enforced disappearance, according to The Balochistan Post.

The bodies of three men who were reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance have been recovered or handed over to their families in Balochistan, according to The Balochistan Post.

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Citing reports from Basima, The Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani forces handed over the body of Shahzaib Baloch, son of Hatim, to his family. He was allegedly killed while in custody. According to the report, Shahzaib was shot and wounded while travelling on a motorcycle on August 6 and was subsequently detained, after which his whereabouts were unknown.

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In another incident in the Patk area of Washuk, Pakistani forces allegedly restricted residents to their homes and subjected them to severe torture, The Balochistan Post reported. The report said that the residence of a man identified as Chakar was demolished using a bulldozer, following which five bodies were allegedly dumped near the destroyed houses.

One of the bodies was identified as Shukarullah, son of Abdul Nabi and a resident of Kapar. The Balochistan Post reported that he had allegedly been detained and forcibly disappeared around 10 days before his body was found. The identities of the four other bodies remain unknown.

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Separately, the body of Sabzal Baloch, son of Karim Dad and a resident of Mashkay, was reportedly recovered from Gazi village in the Pirandar area. According to sources cited by The Balochistan Post, Sabzal had allegedly been detained from his home and forcibly disappeared several months earlier. His body was reportedly found after he was shot dead the previous night.

According to The Balochistan Post, the latest recoveries take the reported number of bodies found or handed over to relatives across Balochistan to 15 within one week. This follows the recovery of eight bodies in Panjgur and Gwadar over the preceding three days.

Hospital sources cited by the publication said five bodies bearing bullet wounds and apparent signs of torture were recovered near Gwargo Cross in Panjgur on Friday. Three were identified as Shafiq, son of Dad Mohammad, from Rai Nigwar; Habibullah, son of Saleem, from Kata Gari; and Safiullah, son of Abdul Wahab, from Khudabadan. Two others remain unidentified.

The Balochistan Post also reported that three bodies showing signs of torture were recovered from the Jimri area of Gwadar district on Thursday and were subsequently identified by their families. Among them was Ehsan Hassan, son of local political figure Waja Mohammad Hassan.

His family said he had been missing since Pakistani forces allegedly detained him from his home on January 21. (ANI)

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