Balochistan sees widespread market, road closures as security measures intensify; Bus, rail services hit

Balochistan [Pakistan] August 12 (ANI): Markets and roads remained shut across several districts of Balochistan on Tuesday, while bus operators announced a three-day suspension of services and railway authorities shortened the route of a passenger train amid heightened security measures, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

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In Noshki, the main market, along with several adjoining entry and exit routes, was closed, while a large contingent of Pakistani forces was deployed throughout the area. Residents described the situation as "curfew-like", saying the restrictions had largely kept people confined to their homes.

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In Panjgur, shopkeepers said Pakistani forces stopped them from entering the markets, leading to the closure of Chitkan Bazaar and other commercial areas. Several roads were also reportedly blocked, bringing commercial activities to a halt.

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Several major roads in Quetta were also closed using trucks and containers. Barriers were reportedly placed on Spini Road, Chaman Phatak, Joint Road, Zarghoon Road, roads leading towards the Red Zone and other important routes, restricting movement across the city.

Meanwhile, reports from Turbat said Pakistani forces had directed markets in Nasirabad and other areas to remain closed, affecting businesses and commercial activities.

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According to TBP, the transport union announced that bus services operating between Karachi and Turbat and Gwadar in both directions would remain suspended from August 13 to August 15 due to security concerns. The terminals serving these routes were also ordered to remain closed.

Bus operations are expected to resume on August 16.

Railway services have also been affected by the security measures. Railway officials said the Jaffar Express, which operates from Peshawar to Quetta, would terminate at Jacobabad on Tuesday instead of proceeding to Quetta, potentially causing difficulties for passengers travelling to the Balochistan capital.

As cited by TBP, strict security measures have been introduced in several cities and along major highways across Balochistan in recent days, with Pakistani forces deployed at various locations.

In some areas, trenches were reportedly dug across roads, while markets and other commercial centres were shut.

Residents said the restrictions imposed, citing security concerns, were disrupting normal daily life and adversely affecting commercial activity across the region. (ANI)

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