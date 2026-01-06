DT
Balochistan: Six more alleged enforced disappearances reported in Quetta, Kech

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Quetta [Balochistan], January 6 (ANI): Six more people have allegedly been forcibly disappeared in Balochistan, according to families and local sources, The Balochistan Post reported.

The incidents occurred in Quetta and Kech districts as the protest camp of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) marked its 6,047th day.

According to the report, security personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Frontier Corps (FC) raided a house in Quetta's Killi Sorab Khan Qambrani area at around 1 am on 4 January. Residents were quoted as saying that four people were detained during the raid and taken to an undisclosed location.

The media outlet identified the missing individuals as Dawood Baloch and Umar Baloch, sons of Haji Shah Bakhsh; Naseebullah, son of Shehdad Khan; and a minor boy, Gwahram, son of Faiz Muhammad. Families said they have received no information about their whereabouts.

In Kech district, Pakistani forces allegedly carried out house-to-house searches in the Goburd area of Mand on the same night, the report said. Two brothers, Sarwar and Hazir, sons of Bashir, were detained and later disappeared, local sources told the outlet.

At the VBMP protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, relatives of 15-year-old Nasreen (Nasreena) Baloch also shared details of her disappearance, according to the media report. Nasreen, a resident of Awaran, was allegedly taken during a midnight raid in Hub Chowki on 22 November. Her family said police refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) and provided no information about her case.

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch said the organisation would raise the matter with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and the provincial government, the report added. He urged authorities to produce detainees before courts if charges exist or release them to end the prolonged suffering of their families.

Enforced disappearances have remained a longstanding and contentious issue in Balochistan, with rights groups and families accusing state institutions of detaining individuals without due legal process. Protest camps, rallies, and hunger strikes have continued for years as relatives seek information about missing loved ones, while authorities have repeatedly denied systematic wrongdoing and say security operations are carried out within the law. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

