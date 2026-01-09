DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Balochistan traders decry sugar restrictions as government policies drive prices up

Balochistan traders decry sugar restrictions as government policies drive prices up

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): Sugar merchants across Balochistan have accused the provincial administration of imposing conditions that effectively block the sale of domestically manufactured sugar, compelling traders to rely almost entirely on imported stocks.

Advertisement

They have urged the government to immediately resume issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) that allow sugar consignments from Punjab and Sindh to be transported into the province, as reported by Dawn.

Advertisement

According to Dawn, during a press briefing, Central Anjuman-i-Tajran Balochistan President Abdul Rahim Kakar and Balochistan Sugar Dealers' Association President Syed Abdul Rehman Shah warned that if authorities fail to address the problem within a week, sugar trade across the province could collapse.

Advertisement

With no sugar mills operating in Balochistan, the local market depends on supplies from other provinces, a system now paralysed by administrative restrictions, the leaders stated.

They claimed that traders were being pushed to sell only imported sugar, forcing consumers to buy a more expensive and lower-quality product. Imported sugar is currently priced at around Rs 175 per kilogram, while domestically produced sugar has an ex-mill rate of about Rs 140 per kg. The Rs 40 price gap, they argued, is unfairly transferred to consumers already struggling with high inflation.

Advertisement

They added that imported sugar is noticeably less sweet, leading to widespread dissatisfaction in local markets.

The traders further highlighted that freight charges from Karachi to Quetta and other districts are substantially higher than transport costs from Sindh's sugar mills. This difference not only increases market prices but also intensifies the financial pressure on retailers and buyers alike. Consumers, they said, traditionally prefer Pakistani sugar due to its superior sweetness and quality, Dawn reported.

According to the leaders, the business community has already cleared its assigned quota of imported sugar, yet they are now being pressured to purchase an additional 50,000-60,000 tonnes stored at Karachi Port. They said they had met the chief secretary and officials from the industries department to convey how forced reliance on imported sugar was destabilising the market, but no concrete action has been taken so far, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts