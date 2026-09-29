Balochistan traders seek removal of FC checkpoints from central Quetta, raise concerns over delays

Quetta [Balochistan], September 29 (ANI): Anjuman-e-Tajran Balochistan has called for the removal of Frontier Corps (FC) checkpoints from central Quetta, while seeking changes to search and inspection procedures at Baleli Customs, the bypass and Lak Pass, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The traders' association, led by president Rahim Agha and general secretary Wali Afghan, questioned the placement of FC checkpoints near locations including Quetta railway station and Askari Park, The Balochistan Post reported.

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The association said security checkpoints are generally expected at entry and exit points of cities, but residents and traders were now being stopped inside Quetta, with some allegedly made to wait for extended periods.

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According to The Balochistan Post, Rahim Agha said such delays were creating difficulties for people travelling for essential purposes, including patients heading to hospitals and ambulances carrying patients. Students, employees and traders were also affected, he said.

Agha said Quetta residents were already dealing with insecurity, inflation, electricity shortages and traffic congestion. He stressed that security measures should not unnecessarily compromise the time, dignity and convenience of citizens, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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The traders' body also raised objections to raids on commercial establishments and the alleged confiscation of goods. Agha questioned how smuggled products continued to enter markets despite the presence of numerous checkpoints across Quetta and Balochistan, while traders carrying tax documents and purchase receipts were being stopped, The Balochistan Post reported.

Agha called for action against those involved in smuggling but questioned the treatment of traders who possess the documents required by authorities.

He further recalled assurances from senior officials that goods transported from Quetta to other districts would not be confiscated without justification when traders carried valid tax records and receipts. However, he said those assurances had not resulted in significant changes, according to The Balochistan Post.

The association has urged the corps commander and FC Inspector General to review the checkpoint system and checking procedures. Agha also said the FC should concentrate on security-related responsibilities, while customs matters should remain with the relevant authorities, The Balochistan Post reported. (ANI)

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