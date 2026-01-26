DT
PT
Home / World / Balochistan 'turned into vast prison,' says BYC report documenting disappearances, killings

Balochistan 'turned into vast prison,' says BYC report documenting disappearances, killings

ANI
Updated At : 04:40 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Quetta [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): Balochistan has effectively been transformed into a "vast prison" and an "even larger death cell," the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said while releasing its annual human rights report for 2025, according to The Balochistan Post.

The report documents more than 1,200 cases of enforced disappearances and nearly 200 alleged extrajudicial killings across the province during the year.

Speaking at a press conference, BYC representatives said the data presented reflected only the "tip of the iceberg" but was sufficient to demonstrate what they described as a rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to figures cited in the report, 1,223 cases of enforced disappearance were documented in 2025. Of those, 348 individuals were later released, while 832 people remain missing. The missing include at least 75 minors and 18 women. Kech district recorded the highest number of disappearances, with 339 reported cases during the year, as per The Balochistan Post.

The report further documented 188 alleged extrajudicial killings. BYC stated that 75 people were killed under what it described as the state's long-standing "kill and dump" policy. The Makran Division and Awaran district were identified as the most affected areas in this regard.

BYC also highlighted what it said were daily large-scale military operations conducted across Balochistan throughout 2025. These operations, the group alleged, caused widespread harm to civilians, including women and children. The report cited the killing of 20 civilians in aerial strikes in the Zehri area of Khuzdar district.

In addition, the committee reported that more than 122 peaceful protests were organised during the year to demand an end to enforced disappearances. At least 39 of these protests were allegedly dispersed by force. The report claimed that more than 400 demonstrators were arrested and dozens injured during these crackdowns.

The BYC further alleged that the legal system in Balochistan was being "used as a weapon" against human rights defenders, political activists and civil society members. It cited the use of anti-terrorism laws, the 3-MPO and Section 144 to suppress peaceful dissent. The group said five of its leaders, including central organiser Mahrang Baloch, were currently imprisoned, while other activists continued to face harassment.

Concluding the press conference, BYC representatives urged the media to report on the human rights situation in Balochistan "responsibly" and to act as a voice for the province's oppressed population. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

