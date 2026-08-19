Balochistan witnesses sharp rise in enforced disappearances, killings in 2025: Human Rights Council of Balochistan Report

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 19 (ANI): Balochistan witnessed a severe deterioration in its human rights situation in 2025, with a sharp rise in enforced disappearances, killings, and suppression of peaceful dissent, according to a report by the Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB).

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According to the report, Pakistani forces, secret agencies, and their backed local militias were responsible for 1,482 cases of enforced disappearances in 2025, marking a 79 per cent increase compared with 2024.

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The report documented 598 killings during the year, representing an approximately 25 per cent increase from the previous year. Of the total killings, 325 cases, or 54.3 per cent, were attributed to security forces and state-sponsored death squads, the report said.

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Children were also among those affected by the alleged violations. According to the HRCB report, 108 minors were among the victims of enforced disappearances, while 29 minors were killed in 2025.

The Frontier Corps (FC) was identified in the report as the primary perpetrator in both enforced disappearances and killings. The report attributed 897 cases of enforced disappearance and 195 killings to the FC.

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The report further said that peaceful protesters, journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders faced systematic legal harassment, arbitrary arrests, and physical violence during the year.

According to the HRCB, the reported violations took place amid large-scale military operations, communication blackouts, and restrictions on freedom of assembly. The report also alleged that counter-terrorism legislation was used to criminalise legitimate political and humanitarian activities.

The findings, as documented by the Human Rights Council of Balochistan, point to a significant escalation in enforced disappearances, killings, and restrictions on civic and political freedoms across Balochistan during 2025.

Meanwhile, Balochistan continues to face concerns over enforced disappearances, with some individuals reportedly being released while others remain in prolonged detention or are allegedly subjected to targeted killings. Such incidents have contributed to growing insecurity and mistrust among sections of the local population.

The continued allegations of arbitrary arrests and concerns over accountability have further contributed to instability in the region, undermining efforts aimed at promoting peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly expressed concern over enforced disappearances in Balochistan, identifying the issue as one of Pakistan's most contentious and unresolved human rights challenges. Families of missing individuals continue to call for transparency and information regarding the whereabouts and status of their loved ones. (ANI)

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