Balochistan witnesses surge in alleged enforced disappearances by security forces

Balochistan witnesses surge in alleged enforced disappearances by security forces

ANI
Updated At : 12:36 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan] December 7 (ANI) Reports reveal a worrying escalation in cases of enforced disappearances across Balochistan and Karachi, allegedly carried out by Pakistani security agencies. The incidents have once again highlighted Pakistan's persistent disregard for basic human rights and accountability in its restive provinces, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, nine individuals have reportedly been taken into custody by Pakistani forces in separate operations in Quetta and Turbat, with no information on their whereabouts since. Local sources said that in Quetta's Killi Qambrani area, eight men were detained late Tuesday night during a wedding gathering. Those abducted were identified as Saatak, son of Haji Qudrat Qambrani; Bismillah, son of Khairullah Qambrani; Masoom, son of Shah Jehan Qambrani; Hammal, son of Abbas Qambrani; Aftab, son of Qudoos Lehri; Afzal, son of Haji Mehrab Qambrani; Hair Biyar, son of Muhammad Ishaq Qambrani; and Beeberg, son of Muhammad Abbas. Families of the missing men said that no official record of arrest has been provided, leaving them in despair.

In a separate case in Turbat, a university student identified as Noor Khan, son of Nazar Muhammad, was allegedly taken away by Pakistani security personnel. Relatives stated that he has been missing ever since, sparking outrage among student groups and activists who accuse the state of weaponising abductions to instil fear. The crisis in Balochistan coincides with an overnight crackdown in Karachi's Malir district, where residents of Sharafi Goth reported that the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) detained six Baloch youths after storming homes and using excessive force. The victims were identified as Zubair Shafi, Nazir Hanif, Hazeefa Irfan, Munawar Atif, Ishaq, and Ahmed Gul. Eyewitnesses claimed that CTD officers damaged property and assaulted residents during the raid, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The operation appeared to be retaliation for an earlier confrontation between locals and CTD officials. Human rights defenders argue that such tactics reflect Pakistan's deepening "state repression" and its continued failure to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Balochistan and beyond, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

