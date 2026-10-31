Balochistan’s enforced disappearances mount as 2 minors among three abducted

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): Three people, including two minors aged 15, have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance in Balochistan, while families of four other missing men have renewed demands for their recovery, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, a 15-year-old student was allegedly taken from his residence in Killi Qambarani, Quetta, at approximately 3 am on October 27. Personnel of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have been accused of involvement in the incident. In another case, 20-year-old Brahim Baloch and a 15-year-old boy were reportedly detained from the Parom area of Panjgur on September 1. Sources alleged that members of a government-backed armed group, locally described as a death squad, handed the two to Frontier Corps personnel. Meanwhile, the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) continued its protest outside the Quetta Press Club, marking the 6,404th day of its demonstration.

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Families approached the organisation seeking intervention for their missing relatives. The family of Muhammad Rafiq said he was allegedly disappeared from Awaran on August 22. Similarly, relatives of brothers Takri Wahid Kurd and Dad Muhammad Kurd said Pakistani forces took them from Mastung's Maro area on June 2, 2010. Despite proceedings before judicial authorities and the relevant commission reportedly acknowledging their detention by state personnel, the brothers remain missing.

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In a separate complaint, Sana Baloch said her brother Zafar Baloch was detained by CTD personnel and other agency officials from Quetta's Kirani Road on October 16. He had previously endured four years of disappearance before being released in 2018, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

VBMP chairman Nasrullah Baloch urged authorities to ensure the safe recovery of all four men and other missing individuals. He demanded that anyone facing criminal allegations be produced before a court and that their families be informed of their whereabouts, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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