Balochistan [Pakistan], August 31 (ANI): The Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-Azad) has urged the international community and global human rights organisations to intervene over what it described as a continuing wave of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, calling for Pakistan to be held accountable for alleged rights violations, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

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According to The Balochistan Post, the organisation stated on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, highlighting enforced disappearances as one of the most serious concerns affecting Baloch society. BSO-Azad spokesperson Sholan Baloch alleged that Pakistani military and intelligence agencies have been involved in arbitrary detentions across the region. The organisation claimed that more than 800 people were forcibly disappeared during the first six months of 2026.

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The alleged victims include students, political activists, teachers, doctors, workers, traders and other civilians. BSO-Azad further claimed that women, children, elderly people and young people were among those reported missing. The organisation said people had allegedly been taken from their homes, workplaces, educational institutions and while travelling. It argued that the disappearances have created widespread fear and hardship for families and communities across Balochistan.

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The organisation also alleged that some missing people are being held at undisclosed detention sites, where they could face physical and psychological abuse. It further claimed that some detainees had died in custody or were killed during what it termed extrajudicial operations, while the fate of others remains unknown. It also identified several of its former and current senior members as alleged victims of enforced disappearance, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

These include former chairman Zahid Baloch, vice chairman Zakir Majeed, joint general secretary Asad Baloch and spokesperson Shabir Baloch. The organisation also cited the cases of political activists Wahid Kambar Baloch and Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch. BSO-Azad called on international institutions and rights organisations to independently investigate the allegations, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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