Balochistan’s security situation worsens as four more Baloch men disappear

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Four men have reportedly gone missing in separate incidents across Balochistan, allegedly involving Pakistani security personnel, while a young man from Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood has been recovered after nearly four months of enforced disappearance, highlighting continuing concerns over missing persons in Pakistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, 25-year-old Waleed Baloch was allegedly taken from his residence in Kaldan, Gwadar. Pakistani forces are accused of detaining him, after which his whereabouts became unknown.

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In another incident, 25-year-old Nisar Malang was reportedly taken away by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at approximately 9 am on October 8 from Killi Sardar in Chagai district. His whereabouts remain unknown.

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The same day, 25-year-old Muhammad Asif was allegedly detained by FC personnel around midnight from Killi Pir Muhammad, another locality in Chagai. The incident adds to concerns about repeated disappearances in the district.

Separately, 23-year-old Hafiz Zubair Ahmed was reportedly taken by FC personnel at around 4 am on October 3 from Killi Haroon in Chagai district. No further information about his whereabouts was provided in the reports.

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Meanwhile, Shahzaib, a resident of Lyari in Karachi, was recovered from Uthal in Lasbela district on October 7. He had allegedly disappeared on June 1, 2026.

Enforced disappearances have remained a major human rights concern in Balochistan for years. Families and rights organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies of detaining people without disclosing their whereabouts, leaving relatives struggling to establish contact or obtain information about their friends and loved ones across the province, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The allegations highlight persistent demands for transparency, accountability and legal safeguards against arbitrary detention. The Human Rights Council of Balochistan (HRCB) recorded 87 cases of enforced disappearance across the province in August 2026 in its monthly report, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

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