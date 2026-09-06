Balochistan’s Zehri curfew tightens as reports of civilian killings, enforced disappearances mount

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): A prolonged curfew in Zehri tehsil of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district has reportedly been intensified amid claims of a military operation by Pakistani security forces, with residents alleging detentions, enforced disappearances and a deadly aerial attack, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistani forces detained around 25 residents from the Sunni area during the reported operation and subsequently subjected them to enforced disappearance.

Advertisement

Similar security operations have reportedly been conducted in other parts of Zehri, adding to concerns among local communities over the continuing restrictions.

Advertisement

Sources stated that a woman was killed when Pakistani forces allegedly carried out a quadcopter attack in the Sunni area. The woman had reportedly left her home to collect water when the attack occurred.

Another woman and a man were reportedly wounded in the incident. Communication with the affected areas has reportedly become increasingly difficult.

Advertisement

Mobile phone services have been suspended across Zehri amid the curfew, making it challenging for residents and outside observers to establish the identities and whereabouts of those allegedly detained.

Information concerning the woman killed in the aerial attack and the two people reportedly injured has also remained limited.

Zehri has remained under curfew for several months, with authorities imposing designated hours during which residents are permitted to leave their homes to purchase essential goods from local markets, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Travel outside the area reportedly requires authorisation from security forces, further restricting movement for the local population.

Pakistani forces had earlier allegedly killed more than 20 civilians during an operation in the Sohanda area while the curfew was in force, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population.

The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice and public trust in state institutions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)