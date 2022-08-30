Ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches suspended

Islamabad, August 29
A top court on Monday suspended the ban on the live telecast of ousted PM Imran Khan’s speeches imposed by the Pakis¬tan Electronic Media Regu¬latory Authority (Pemra).
The electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of Khan after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally here on August 20.
Hearing an application filed by 69-year-old Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the watchdog had “exceeded its authority” and directed Pemra to appoint an officer who could justify the ban in court, a paper reported. The hearing has been adjourned till September 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...