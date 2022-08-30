Ban on Imran Khan’s live speeches suspended

PTI

Islamabad, August 29

A top court on Monday suspended the ban on the live telecast of ousted PM Imran Khan’s speeches imposed by the Pakis¬tan Electronic Media Regu¬latory Authority (Pemra).

The electronic media watchdog banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of Khan after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally here on August 20.

Hearing an application filed by 69-year-old Khan, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the watchdog had “exceeded its authority” and directed Pemra to appoint an officer who could justify the ban in court, a paper reported. The hearing has been adjourned till September 5.